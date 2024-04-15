RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season continues to garner international acclaim, now with a Sports Emmy Award nomination for its promotional advertisement "Rumble."

This ad, created for the "Battle of the Baddest" heavyweight boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, is in the running for "Outstanding Promotional Advertisement."

The fight, held in October last year, was a major event in the sports calendar and the promotional efforts didn't go unnoticed.



The advertisement achieved viral status, amassing millions of views and significant engagement from global audiences on various social media platforms.

This recognition at the Sports Emmy Awards, set to be announced on May 21, 2024, highlights Riyadh Season’s impact in the realms of entertainment and sports marketing.

Previously, Riyadh Season had secured 12 awards from 32 nominations across different categories at international creative festivals, underscoring its creative excellence in advertising and marketing.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).