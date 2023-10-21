RIYADH — The fourth edition of Riyadh Season announced its hosting and sponsorship of the Turkish Super Cup match scheduled for Dec. 30, 2023, featuring the match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe. The match will take place at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi capital.



The event will be accompanied by various activities and side events, including the participation of a renowned Turkish artist, whose announcement is scheduled before the event.



The hosting of the Turkish Super Cup is in coordination with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, adding it to the list of significant events Riyadh Season will host. These events, ranging from sports to cultural and entertainment activities, enjoy global attention, providing visitors with an unprecedented diversity of experiences.



Yasser Al-Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, expressed delight at Saudi Arabia hosting the Turkish Super Cup. He highlighted the competitive and thrilling nature of the match, bringing together two of the biggest clubs in Turkey and Europe.



Al-Misehal also emphasized the strategic relationship with the Turkish Football Federation, acknowledging their global standing. He extended sincere thanks and appreciation to Riyadh Season for sponsoring and hosting this distinctive match.

