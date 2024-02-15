RIYADH — The fourth edition of Riyadh Season will host the eagerly anticipated final match of the Egypt Cup between the renowned clubs Al-Ahly and Zamalek. This event is scheduled for March 8 and will be held at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, along with various other events and activities.



Yasser Al-Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to host such a major sporting event, highlighting it as a reflection of the effective cooperation and synergy among different sectors in the Kingdom. This endeavor aims to showcase the Kingdom's advancements and diversity, positioning it as a leading destination for global sports events.



Gamal Allam, President of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), remarked on the importance of this event in reinforcing the relationship between the Kingdom and Egypt. He noted the event's appeal to the Egyptian expatriate community in Saudi Arabia and the Saudi spectators' anticipation of the football match.



Hosting the Egypt Cup final in Riyadh, in partnership with SAFF, complements the Riyadh Season's array of sporting, artistic, and entertainment events, offering visitors a diverse and unparalleled experience.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).