RIYADH/JEDDAH — Get ready for a thrilling chapter in Saudi sports history as the second edition of the Saudi Games kicks off on Thursday.



Fans across the Kingdom are in for an exhilarating start, with eight volleyball matches set to unfold at Riyadh's Green Halls in the Prince Faisal Bin Fahad Olympic Complex.



Meanwhile, excitement spills over to Jeddah's Lagoona Beach, where adrenaline-packed kiteboarding events will captivate spectators.



The volley action begins at 9:00 a.m., with the women's volleyball teams igniting the court. Al-Nasr faces off against Al-Hilal in a fiery showdown, setting the tone for a day filled with excitement.



The fervor continues with Manjam Al Mawaheb challenging Al-Riyadh, Al-Ittihad taking on Al-Zulfi, and culminates in a gripping clash between Al-Anqaa and Al-Ahly.



As the sun climbs higher, the men's teams take the stage at 3:00 p.m., starting with Al-Ahly against Damaq, followed by Al-Hidaya versus Al-Wahda, and then Al-Hilal against Abha.



The first day's matches will conclude with Al-Ittihad battling it out against Al-Khaleej.



This year's women's volleyball contest features eight teams, divided into two groups. Group One includes the formidable teams of Al-Nasr, Al-Hilal, Manjam Al Mawaheb, and Al-Riyadh.



Group Two showcases the prowess of Al-Ittihad, Al-Zulfi, Al-Anqaa, and Al-Ahly.



The men's segment promises equal excitement, segmented into three groups: the first featuring Al-Ahly, Al-Hidaya, Al-Wahda, and Damaq; the second hosting Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Khaleej, and Abha; and the third spotlighting Al-Ibtisam, Al-Nasr, Al-Faisaly, and Al-Safa.



Adding to the thrill, the kiteboarding competitions are set to launch at the picturesque Lagoona Beach within the King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah.



Over the next three days, 16 competitors across both men's and women's divisions will showcase their skills against the stunning backdrop of the Red Sea.

