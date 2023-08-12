Doha, Qatar: As the football fraternity gears up for the highly anticipated kickoff of the 2023-2024 Qatar Stars League (QSL) season, a crucial technical meeting was held yesterday to discuss the final preparations for the league's first leg.

The meeting, held at the QSL Headquarters at Al bidda Tower, brought together a distinguished assembly, including QSL's Head of Football Operations Ahmed Abdullah Al Sayed, representatives from the Qatar Football Association's Referees Department, and representatives from participating clubs.

With an air of excitement surrounding the upcoming season, the meeting looked into matters concerning the meticulous orchestration of matchday proceedings.

From entry permits to access zones and players' entrances, the meeting discussed the a number of logistical arrangements that ensure the seamless execution of each game.

The gathering also served as the stage for announcement of the official kits for every team participating in the League as the curtains draw closer to the kick off of the 2023-2024 QSL season.

