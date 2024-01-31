WASHINGTON — Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar has addressed criticisms leveled against her country's hosting of the Women's Tennis Association Finals. The ambassador's remarks came as a direct response to an opinion piece in The Washington Post, which she described as laden with "outdated stereotypes and western-centric views."



Ambassador Reema, a prominent advocate for women's rights, expressed her dismay at the perceived snub by the tennis community, stating, "Like many women around the world, we looked to the legends of tennis as trailblazers and role models...glimmers of hope that women truly could achieve it all. But these champions have turned their back on the very same women they have inspired and it is beyond disappointing."



Highlighting the transformative changes in Saudi Arabia, she countered the claims that Saudi law diminishes women to the status of property. "Women do not need the approval of a guardian to travel, work, or be the head of their household," Princess Reema clarified, challenging critics to "get your facts straight." She further noted that Saudi women now own over 300,000 businesses and make up approximately 25 percent of small and mid-size start-up companies, mirroring the United States.



The ambassador underscored the significant strides made in women's empowerment, citing the entry of Saudi women into traditionally male-dominated fields like the military, law enforcement, and even space exploration. She emphasized the principle of equal pay now being a reality in Saudi Arabia.



Turning her focus to sports, Princess Reema highlighted that Saudi Arabia has over 330,000 registered female athletes, including 14,000 tennis players. She emphasized the role of sports in driving social change and empowering women, lamenting that critics overlook these achievements in favor of political arguments for exclusion.



Ambassador Reema extended an invitation to her critics, stating, "But I will welcome them as mine. Because my table isn't limited by political views, borders, race, or geography." She affirmed her commitment to sharing Saudi Arabia's narrative, not for approval, but for productive dialogue, emphasizing the global journey of women's empowerment.

