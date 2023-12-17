Nicholas Pooran smashed 82 from 45 balls as the West Indies recovered from a shaky start to set England an imposing victory target of 223 in the third Twenty20 international in Grenada on Saturday.

Pooran blasted six sixes and six boundaries as the hosts punished England's bowling once more to score a mammoth 222-6 at the National Stadium.

The West Indies wicketkeeper's superb knock tipped the balance back in favour of the hosts after England had them reeling at 8-2 with the early dismissals of openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers.

West Indies lead the best-of-five series 2-0 and can complete a series victory with a win in St George's on Saturday.

Pooran's knock was the centerpiece of a sustained middle order onslaught by the West Indies with Rovman Powell adding 39, Sherfane Rutherford 29 and Shai Hope 26.

The hosts devoured England's bowling, putting on a breathtaking exhibition of power hitting that yielded more sixes (16) than boundaries (14).

England had made two changes to the side beaten by 10 runs in the second T20 on Thursday, bringing in Reece Topley and Gus Atkinson for Rehan Ahmed and Chris Woakes.

But both Topley and Atkinson struggled to make much impresion with the ball.

Topley made an early breakthrough to remove Mayers for a duck, but conceded 32 runs from his four overs at eight an over.

Atkinson meanwhile was battered for 33 runs off two overs.

Brief scores:

West Indies 222-6 (N. Pooran 82, R. Powell 39, S. Rutherford 29; M. Ali 1-26, A. Rashid 2-32)

Match situation: England need 223 to win

Toss: England