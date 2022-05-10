Kuwait - Assistant Secretary of the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee Ali Al-Marri stated that the opening ceremony of the Gulf Games hosted by Kuwait on May 22 will be different and unique and in line with a “new youthful approach that imposes its reality for the first time.”

Al-Marri added, in a press statement, that the opening ceremony will witness wonderful surprises that will delight the audience and participants. He invited the fans to attend the ceremony which will be held at the Rafael Nadal Academy in the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah International Tennis Complex.The upcoming Gulf event is receiving attention and support from the political and sports leadership in the country, which confirms its success and its appearance in a manner worthy of Kuwait.He pointed out that the current edition of the course witnesses for the first time the participation of both sexes separately. Saudi women will also participate in it for the first time, indicating that the joining of the padel sports and video games to the course is the first event of its kind as well.

The championship competitions will start on Friday with the women’s athletics competitions, while the rest of the other competitions will follow, respectively.

The GCC games includes 16 different sports, including handball, volleyball, basketball, futsal, swimming, athletics, karate, judo, fencing, archery, tennis, cycling, ice hockey, table tennis, and padel, in addition to video games. For the first time, the tournament will witness the participation of the female athletes, as the players will participate in seven competitions in futsal, cycling, athletics, table tennis, basketball (3×3), video games and padel sports.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).