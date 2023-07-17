Muscat – Oman’s national team returned from the 2023 Pan Arab Games in Algeria that concluded on Saturday with an impressive tally of 14 medals. The event, which started on July 5, featured over 3,800 athletes from 22 Arab nations, competing in 22 disciplines.

Oman’s athletics team saw remarkable success, securing six medals. Mohammed al Saadi clinched the silver medal in the 200m race, while Salem al Yarubi earned a bronze in the long jump event. He also won a bronze in the triple jump.

In the 4 X 100m relay, the team claimed gold. National sprint star Barakat al Harthy won a bronze in the 100m race, while Fatik bin Abdel Ghafour Beit Jaboub clinched gold in the high jump.

In the events for athletes with disabilities, Qusai al Rawahi made his Arab Games debut with a silver medal in the 100m race, etching his personal record in the games’ history.

Rawahi described these games as instrumental in his preparation for the Asian Games for athletes with disabilities in China in October. “I am following a training programme designed by the coaching staff, and I look forward to rigorous outdoor camps to ensure my readiness for China.”

In weightlifting, Amer al Khanjari added to the impressive haul with a gold medal in jerk and a bronze in snatch.

The Oman Sailing team also made its mark in Algeria, finishing with one gold medal, two silvers, a bronze and a team gold in the Optimist class, reflecting its outstanding performance.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

