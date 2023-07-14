Oman relay team set a new record at the 25th edition of 2023 Asian Athletics Championship as they registered a timing of 39 minutes and 17 seconds in the Men’s 4X100m finals on Wednesday.

The Asian Athletics Championship is under way in Bangkok city in Thailand, which will conclude on Sunday. The national 4X100 metre relay team comprised from the runners including: Barakat al Harthy, Mohammed al Saadi, Khalid al Ghilani, Rashid al Asmi.

The gold medal went to Thailand team as they registered 38 minutes and 55 seconds, while the silver medal bagged by China team with a timing of 38.87. The bronze medal claimed by Korean team as they cleared the distance with a timing of 38.99.

The national hammer thrower Mubeen Rashid al Kindi placed in the 15th place of Men’s hammer throw finals. The gold medal obtained by Chinese athlete QI Wang with the best attempt registered with a throw of 72.13 metre, while athlete Sukhrob Khodjaev from Uzbekistan came in second position and bagged the silver medal with a throw of 71.83 metre, Japanese's Shota Fukuda bagged bronze medal with a record of 71.80 metre.

Oman’s fastest women sprinter Mazoon al Alawi secured spot in the semifinals of Women’s 100 metre as she registered 11.84 seconds in the heat three competitions. Oman’s runner Ali bin Anwar al Balushi booked spot in the semifinals of the Men’s 100 race as he qualified from heat 2 after registering a timing of 10.61 seconds, while the sprinter Barakat al Harthy cleared the distance in a timing of 10.46 seconds to secure slot in the semis of the same competition as he qualified from heat 5.

Oman’s athlete Hussain al Farsi placed in the 12 place of the Men’s 1,500 metre finals as he cleared the distance in a timing of 3:47:12. The gold medal bagged by Indian athlete Ajay Kumar Saroj with a timing of 3:41:51. The silver medal captured by Japan’s athlete Yusuke Takahashi with a timing of 3:42:04. The Chinese athlete finished in third place and took the bronze as he clocked 3:42:30.

Oman’s long jumper Salim al Yarabi concluded his participation at the Asian meet with positioning in the 14th place in the Men’s Triple Jump finals. His best attempt was 15.18 metre. The gold medal taken by the Indian jumper Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida with a clearing of 16.92 metre. Japanese jumper came as the runners up with a jump of 16.73 metre while Korean athlete Kim Jangwoo finished in third place with best attempt registered at 16.59 metre.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

