Muscat – Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) has confirmed its participation in seven sports in the upcoming XIX Asian Games scheduled to take place in China from September 23 to October 8.

The decision was taken at OOC’s second meeting of the year on Tuesday, led by its Chairman Khalid bin Muhammad al Zubair.

The meeting provided a platform to review key topics for the next stage of preparations, including an extensive discussion on a report by OOC’s technical team.

The report detailed participation of Oman’s athletes in international games and competitions that fall under the OOC’s purview.

Analyses and statistical data of the proposed games were examined to ensure alignment with the committee’s standards. Additionally, the performance of Oman’s athletes in the 2022-2023 season was considered.

Based on the discussions, the Board of Directors approved participation in the Asian Games in athletics, weightlifting, sailing, shooting, hockey, beach volleyball and swimming. There was particular emphasis on technical preparations and coordination with specialists and technical staff to guarantee full preparedness of the athletes to compete at the highest level and attain desired results.

Besides finalising participation, the meeting also reviewed the committee’s financial position and auditor’s report for the second quarter of this year.

