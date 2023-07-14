Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's national team for sailing has been crowned the first place, and has won several gold medals in the competitions at the 2023 Pan Arab Games in Algeria.

The Omani Olympic Committee said: the Omani team dominates the sailing competitions.

‏In the individual optimist category: Tamim Al Balushi won the gold medal, Hassan Al Wahaibi won the silver medal, and Firas Al Nabhani won the bronze medal.

In the Elka 4 individual category: Hatem Al-Araimi won the silver medal.

In another coronation the Oman Quartermaster Amer Al-Khanjari won the gold medal in the prose competition, and the bronze medal in the snatch competition.