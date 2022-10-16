MUSCAT: The sixth edition of the much-popular Gulf Hockey Fiesta 2022 is all set for action at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher on October 28 and 29.

The official inauguration of the event is scheduled to be at 6 pm on October 28, though the matches start from 2 pm and continue till 11 pm.

"We will have matches from 2 pm to 9 pm on October 29. This year’s event is extra-special for us as Oman is going to host the Hockey 5S World Cup in 2024," the organisers said.

The final match will be at 8 pm on October 29. This event is organised by Oman Hockey Association and it is an approved event of Asian Hockey Federation.

In the spirit of promoting hockey and as a longtime supporter of hockey in the Middle East, the event will see six international and six local teams in action. Besides, there will be exhibition matches between boys and girls of Indian Schools at 3 pm on October 29.

OMAN WOMEN'S TEAM TO PLAY

In a special attraction, the Oman national women's team will be making a first-time appearance by playing friendly matches with the visiting teams.

Dr Marwan bin Juma al Juma, Chairman, Oman Hockey Association (OHA), and the brain behind bringing the prestigious tournament to the Sultanate of Oman, says, “We are all set for a successful and a high calibre international tournament. It is a world-class event. And we are proud it is happening in Oman. We are confident that this event will promote tourism in a big way and provide a platform for foreign players to exhibit their skills in hockey to Oman's sports loving public.”

The Gulf Fiesta organisers thanked the OHA chief for the support and guidance.

The tournament is technically supported by UTSC, an Oman-based sports club which has branches in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and India.

The tournament includes Omani and expatriate teams, showcasing the interest and enthusiasm of Omanis in this sport.

FAMILY ATTRACTION

Gulf Hockey Fiesta 2022 will add a special attraction to draw in more audiences including families under the banner 'The Great 2022 Cook-off Contest', supported by Foodlands and Shahi Spices and Sea Pearls Jewellery which will bring a lot of families to this event.

"We have a celebrity guest from South India, cine actress and cooking live host of Asianet channel Sadhika and Vaigha to host the cookery contest. They both are popular for their TV reality shows and movies. In addition, we have a DJ, live music and entertainment, dance and magic show," the organisers said.

UTSC over these years has nurtured and unleashed many sportsmen covering a large spectrum of sports such as cricket, hockey, football and basketball, with many of its members participating in regional and international competitions.

Having its presence in many countries, the Middle East wing of UTSC with its motto 'Experience and share the joy of living better through sport' has witnessed encouraging participation and support of local teams and players for hockey. Team Oman has taken part in many International tournaments and won.

The UTSC also thanked their sponsors who include Shahi Foods & Spices, Sea Pearls Gold & Diamond Jewellery, FAP, Al Nahla Solutions, Magzi Shipping & Logistics, Badr Al Sama Group of Hospitals, Lulu Hypermarkets, Al Rehwan, Foodlands Restaurant, Bader Shipping and Lynx.

