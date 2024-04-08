DUBAI - Visiting Norwich City FC, Newcastle United FC, and Melbourne City FC were joined by local outfits Forza FC and Barca Academy Dubai in clinching top honours at the end of the 2024 Mina Cup that was held at the Jebel Ali Golf and Shooting Club and Resort.

Norwich City FC triumphed in the U-12s with a 2-0 win against local side Fursan Hispania, Newcastle United FC clinched the U-13s title with a 5-4 penalty shootout win against Chicago Fire, while Melbourne City FC will travel back to Australia with the U-14s trophy following their 2-1 win against Atlas FC.

Forza FC won the U-15s trophy following a hard-fought 2-1 win against Dubai City FC, and Barcelona Academy Dubai defeated Dubai City FC for the U-16s crown.

The winners in all age categories were crowned by English star Teddy Sheringham, a former England, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and West Ham United star striker, in his capacity as tournament ambassador.

Joining Sheringham at the presentation was Adel Al Bannai, Head of the Football Companies Department at Dubai Sports Council, Chris Brown, Founder of the Mina Cup, and Stuart McMurdo from Jebel Ali Golf and Shooting Club and Resort.

Sheringham, who turned 58 on 2nd April, had two separate stints with Hotspurs wedged in between his days at Manchester United, where he was part of the team that clinched the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League in 1999.

Perhaps the 6.1-foot striker will be best remembered for scoring the equalizer and then providing the assist for Manchester United’s winning goal in the second-half injury period against Bayern Munich in that memorable 1999 UEFA Champions League final.

Meanwhile, the success of this annual event has persuaded the organising committee to expand the competition further and take it to England, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. The winners of these competitions will eventually converge in Dubai to compete in the grand finals.

The JA Sports Centre is a purpose-built training facility that includes four fully floodlit international-size football pitches.

The annual Mina Cup sees professional teams travel to Dubai from all corners of the globe. These teams compete alongside regionally based academies and clubs needed to qualify through a series of UAE qualifying rounds held in the last week of November 2023.

The vision behind the Mina Cup is to create a footballing legacy to champion the teams and players as part of their journey into professional football.