MUNICH — Al-Qadsiah, newly promoted to the Saudi Pro League, announced on Thursday their signing of Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez after the expiration of his contract with the Spanish league giant and European champion.



Nacho (34) joins the Aramco-owned club on a free transfer.



Al-Qadsiah announced their contract with Nacho through a video on the social media platform X, captioning it: "The wait is over... The champions' captain is at Al-Qadsiah."



Nacho spent his career at Real Madrid, being promoted to the first team in 2012, although he was not a consistent starter. He wore the captain's armband in the recently concluded season and lifted the Champions League trophy after the victory over Borussia Dortmund in the final.



Currently participating with Spain in the European Championship held in Germany, Nacho has won four La Liga titles, six Champions League titles, and several domestic and European cups.

