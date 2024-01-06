Exciting Moroccan super featherweight Moussa Gholam will headline ‘Rising Stars Arabia: The Revolution’ next week’s boxing extravaganza featuring some of the region’s best Arab fighters.

The latest version of The Rising Stars Arabia (RSA) series is promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The 10-fight showpiece will be held on January 13 at a purpose-built arena on Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi.

The Rising Stars Arabia (RSA) series is the first of its kind in the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, providing a platform to showcase the best of Arab boxing talent to international and regional audiences.

Gholam (20-1, 12 KOs) was originally scheduled to headline the inaugural “Rising Stars Arabia” event last September but was forced to withdraw due to an injury suffered during training camp. However, he lives to fight another day and is eager to establish himself as the future of Arab boxing in his Middle East debut fight.

The 28-year-old Gholam will take on South African “Baby” Lunga Sitemela (15-1, 9 KOs) in the 10-round main event. Gholam is a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental and WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight Champion while Sitemela is a former South African Super Featherweight Champion.

In the 10-round co-featured event hometown favorite Fahad “Kid Emirati” Al Bloushi (12-1, 2 KOs) faces veteran Milner Marcano (24-12, 20 KOs), of Argentina.

Al Bloushi, the pride of UAE, is unbeaten in 11 fights.

Sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission, “Rising Star Arabia: The Revolution” will be streamed live on DAZN and ESPN Knockout, as well as broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports TV, starting at 8 p.m. UAEST (11 a.m. EST and 8 a.m. PST).

“This will be a significant year for Rising Stars Arabia,” promoter Ahmed Seddiqi said. “It’s the second edition of the series and we are thrilled to have world-class boxer Moussa Gholam perform globally on DAZN and ESPN KO.

“We’re also excited about other exceptional talents such as UAE national Fahad Ali Baloushi, Bader Samreen and the extraordinary talent from Iraq, Ameer Kadhum Ghaneem.

“My hope is for Moroccans to come to support their fighter, Emiratis to back their warrior, and all other Arab nationals on the card to have their supporters and fanbase present live on January 13 at Yas Links Abu Dhabi,” Seddiqi added.

“None of this would have been possible without our partners from the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi and our broadcasting partners, DAZN and ESPN KO.”

