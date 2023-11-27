ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdanbin Mohamed bin Zayed has presented the trophy to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 winner Max Verstappen.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan commended the organisers and partners for their role in delivering the successful global sporting event, andhighlighted the event’s role in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s leading position as a global sports, tourism and entertainment hub.

The awarding ceremony was attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi; Sara Awadh Musallam, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

The finale of the 2023 Formula 1 season featured 20 drivers from 10 teams and attracted F1 fans from around the world to watch the race at Yas Marina Circuit, which will continue to host the F1 season finale until 2030.