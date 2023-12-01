Maryam Ahmed Alsemaitt and Jassim Mohammed Al Fahd Al Kuwari emerged winners in the dressage events during the fifth round of the Qatar Equestrian Tour Longines Hathab yesterday. At the Qatar Equestrian Federations outdoor arena, Alsemaitt topped the medium Level 1, which had nine participants.

She secured the highest score of 63.584 with 15-year-old stallion San Franciscoo. Alsemaitt was also tied for second spot with Jassim Al Jaham Al Kuwari, after she registered 60.750 score with her horse Copain 10. Jassim Al Jaham Al Kuwari astride Miss Chili

In the Prelim Level 2, Jassim Mohammed Al Fahd Al Kuwari stood first after garnering 68.977 points with veteran stallion Special Edition 19. Abdullah Khaled Al Jalandani came second by scoring 67.387 points with H'amour Dcaramel VH Bloemenhof. Khaled Al Nuaimi was third with 66.136 points on Gop Stop

