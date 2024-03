Xabi Alonso, who was seen by many as Liverpool's top target to replace Jurgen Klopp as their manager, said on Friday he is staying at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen next season.

"Last week I had a meeting when I informed them (Leverkusen's directors) to continue being coach of Bayer Leverkusen," Alonso told a press conference.

The 42-year-old Spaniard has Leverkusen on course for a treble, including their first ever German league crown.