During the regular general assembly meeting at the Kuwait Football Association’s headquarters in Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, President Abdullah Al-Shaheen confirmed that the association had successfully achieved the main objectives of the 2030 strategy. These objectives include qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup finals and reaching the decisive round of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The meeting was chaired by Al-Shaheen and attended by Vice-Chairmen Ahmed Oqla and Hayef Al-Mutairi, Board Member Fatima Hayat, Secretary-General Salah Al-Qenaei, representatives from clubs, members of the General Assembly, and representatives from the International and Asian associations.



In a press conference following the association’s regular general assembly, Al-Shaheen stated, “The KFA continues to achieve its goals through concerted efforts, both governmental and in partnership with the private sector.”



He elaborated that Kuwait is preparing for the decisive World Cup qualifiers, which necessitates raising the administrative and technical levels to match the Asian teams. The team is in Group B, which includes South Korea, Iraq, Oman, Jordan, and Palestine. He remarked, “The Blue group is challenging, featuring the second and third-best Asian teams and the Gulf champion.”



He added, “Anyone who does not see the team’s qualification for the Asian Cup after 20 years as an achievement should reconsider.”



He also mentioned that the technical committee is evaluating candidates for the team’s new coach, and that the team’s plan and preparation programs will be different after qualifying for the decisive World Cup qualifiers. An announcement regarding this plan will be made within 10 days.



Regarding the exclusion of Badr Al-Mutawa and Khaled Al-Rashidi from the national team, Al-Shaheen explained that it was a “purely technical” decision aimed at lowering the average age of players from 32 to 26 to infuse young blood.



He emphasized that the decision to increase the number of professionals in clubs and change names benefits the national teams and strengthens the professional system. He highlighted the association’s focus on young players, organizing the Blue League for local players, which involves eight local players and three professionals, along with the potential use of players under 15 to increase experience.



Al-Shaheen called on national companies to support the team in the upcoming elections and foster a partnership between the public and private sectors to elevate Kuwait’s status in international forums. He added, “We are building a young team that competed in the recent West Asian Championship, forming the nucleus for the future of Kuwaiti football. We are preparing the players to participate with the first team in 2027, 2028, and 2030.”



While he did not promise to qualify for the Asian Cup finals, he affirmed the team’s intent to compete in the Asian Cup. He also expressed the association’s commitment to playing in the Palestinian territories as a show of support for the cause.



Al-Shaheen confirmed Kuwait’s readiness to host the “Khaleeji” on December 26 and hinted at a surprise announcement regarding the hosting.



He concluded by asserting that the media would not be allowed to use communication platforms to insult the football family and that such issues would be addressed firmly.



The General Assembly approved the financial and administrative reports, the agenda, and the formation of judicial committees within the federation.

