Jeddah: The King Abdullah Sports City -- “The Shining Jewel” in Jeddah -- rivals the world's top sports cities, blending the rich heritage of Jeddah with a modern, unique design, marking a significant enhancement to the Kingdom's landmarks.



It adds to the rich historical inventory of Jeddah, with its advanced facilities that can accommodate and host various sports events and grand entertainment concerts, all equipped with the latest technologies.



The sports city, inaugurated on May 1, has strengthened Jeddah's position on the global tourism map. This was evident during the ceremony for the final match of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup between Al-Ahli SFC and Al-Shabab FC.



Situated over an area of nearly 3 million square meters in the northeast of Jeddah, near King Abdulaziz International Airport, it encompasses stadiums, green spaces, and sports facilities designed according to the highest and latest international standards.



The stadium stands out as one of the city's most important facilities, constructed according to FIFA standards and designed in the form of the Shining Jewel that illuminates Jeddah's night sky.



It embodies a harmonious design blending Jeddah's heritage and modern creative spirit.

With a capacity of around 60,000 spectators, the stadium showcases the wonderful integration of Jeddah's roots, heritage, and contemporary essence.



Additionally, it includes three outdoor football fields, four six-a-side football fields, six clay tennis courts, a closed sports hall for various games, tracks for different athletics events, a main mosque, and six scattered prayer areas.



The city, which will host the final match of the prestigious Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, bringing together Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr teams on Friday, has received abundant international recognition, not only in football but also in various local, regional, and global sports events. This has made it a unique sporting landmark, thanks to its modern sports facilities that meet the highest international standards.



The sports city has recently witnessed several developments, especially during its hosting of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, including development work covering an area of over 4,470 square meters, involving the media center, media zones, and player entry areas.



Additionally, there were enhancements to security checkpoints for audience entry covering an area of over 2550 square meters.



The development work also involved replacing scoreboards and perimeter screens with a total area of 1,081 square meters and replacing artificial turf covering an area of 39,000 square