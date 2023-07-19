RIYADH — The series of international players’ transfers to Saudi clubs continues, the latest of which is Tuesday’s announcement by the Riyadh-based Al-Nassr Club that the Ivorian Star Seko Mohamed Fofana has officially joined the team.



Fofana, the 28-year-old player who was the captain for the French club Lens, has joined the Saudi club Al-Nassr on a three-year deal that will last until 2026. During the signing of the contract, the Al-Nasr Club team was represented by CEO Ahmed Al-Ghamdi.



“I am here to run, to tackle, to save, to assist, to score, to win, and to do everything for this badge, Seko Mohamed Fofana is here!” the Ivorian star said in a video published by Al-Nassr in his first appearance while talking about his joining the team.



Fofana, a professional soccer player who will play as a midfielder for Al-Nassr Club, joined the team for about $20 million, while he will earn $15 million per season.



The Ivorian player had earlier arrived at the team’s camp in Portugal after passing the medical examination, in preparation for announcing the official signing with him.



Al Nassr agreed with his French club, Lens, to buy the remaining period of his contract, as Fofana signed, on Aug. 31, 2022, a contract extension with Lens until 2025.



He scored 7 goals and 5 assets in 35 games while playing with Lens. It is worth mentioning that Fofana is Al-Nasr’s second deal this month, as in early July the club announced that Inter Milan’s Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic had officially joined the team in the Saudi Professional League with a three-year contract.



With this announcement, Al-Nassr Club continues the series of great steps by including international players, especially since the club concluded the year 2022 with a historic deal by the joining of the Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to the team.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).