RIYADH — Inter Milan’s Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has officially joined the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr on a three-year contract, the Riyadh-based club announced on Monday.



Brozovic has become the latest addition to Al-Nassr’s star-studded lineup that already included the International Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. The move means Brozovic will go from having played in the Champions League final in his last match with Inter Milan as team captain.



Al-Nassr announced its official contract with Croatian international Marcelo Brozovic, coming from the ranks of Italian Inter Milan, with a contract that extends until 2026. Al-Nassr succeeded in signing the 30-year-old midfielder, despite Barcelona’s interest in the player. “Everyone wanted him. He wanted only us. #BrozovićIsYellow," Al-Nassr wrote on its Twitter account. "Don't worry I'm here. I choose AL-Nassr," the Croatia international said.



The financial details were not disclosed but Italian media said the transfer fee was 18 million euros ($19.63 million). Brozovic will have a new experience outside European stadiums, after he started in the Croatian league with several clubs, the most famous of which was Dynamo Zagreb, before moving to Inter Milan in 2015.



Brozovic enabled his country Croatia to win second place in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the third in the Qatar World Cup 2022. He was also part of the Croatian team winning the Italian League title and the Italian Cup twice and the Italian Super Cup on two occasions also with Inter, and the Croatian League title three times with the Dinamo Zagreb shirt.



Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December with a monster deal. More recently, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy have also moved to the Saudi Arabian league. Benzema joined the Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League title Champions.

