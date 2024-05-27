West Indies have suffered a blow ahead of the T20 World Cup with key all-rounder Jason Holder ruled out with injury.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said that Holder, the former Test and ODI captain, would be replaced in the World Cup squad by left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy.

"Jason is an experienced player in our set-up. His absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field. We look forward to having a fully fit Jason with us again soon," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

"While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason's caliber, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy. Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage. We believe he will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the squad," said Haynes.

McCoy is currently part of the West Indies squad playing in the three-match T20I series against South Africa in Kingston.

The 27-year-old McCoy, who represents the Windward Islands in regional Caribbean cricket, has played regularly for the West Indies T20 team and has also played franchise cricket in the Indian Premier League.

"I think I worked hard enough throughout the year and I think it is well deserved, so I just have to keep better each game," said McCoy.

CWI did not give details of Holder's injury but it was believed he picked it up while playing county cricket for Worcestershire.

CWI also announced the five reserve players - Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh and Andre Fletcher - selected as back-up in case of injury in the World Cup squad of 15.

West Indies are in World Cup Group C along with Papua New Guinea, Uganda, New Zealand and Afghanistan.