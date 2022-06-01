RIYADH — The Saudi National Football team delegation left Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to the Spanish city of Alicante, where they will launch their first phase of the preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.



The Green Falcons will hold a preparatory camp in Alicante city starting from May 31 to June 9 to prepare for the World Cup, which begins in November.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi national team will play two friendly matches during the first stage. Its first match will take place on Sunday, June 5, against Colombia, while the second friendly match will be on Thursday, June 9, against Venezuela.



The national team will play both friendlies against Colombia and Venezuela at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia city in southeastern Spain.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi national team is in the third group (Group C) in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, along with Argentina, Mexico and Poland.



The French coach of the Saudi national team Hervé Renard has called up 26 players to join the camp.



They are: Mohammed Al-Owais; Fawaz Al-Qarni; Salem Al-Dawsari; Salman Al-Faraj; Firas Al-Buraikan; Mohamed Kanno; Hassan Tambakti and Yasser Al-Shahrani.



Also called up are: Mohammed Al-Breik; Sami Al-Najei; Mohammed Al Yami; Hattan Bahebri; Amin Bukhari; Ali Al-Bulaihi; Abdulelah Al-Amri; Ziyad Al-Sahafi; Ali Lajami and Sultan Al-Ghanam.



Completing the squad are: Abdullah Otayf; Ali Al-Hassan; Nasser Al-Dawsari; Khalid Al-Ghannam; Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Abdulaziz Al-Bishi; Abdulrahman Al-Aboud; Abdullah Al-Hamdan.



