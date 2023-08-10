Dubai Duty Free’s European horseracing sponsorship programme reaches Ascot this weekend for the world’s premier international jockeys’ competition, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

An all-star-line-up of twelve top riders representing Great Britain & Ireland, Europe, Rest of the World and the Ladies will showcase their talents on one of the sport’s most iconic stages as they compete to lift racing’s most prestigious team prize on Saturday, 12 August.

They include Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup veteran, Frankie Dettori, who has chosen the event as part of his farewell tour before he retires from the saddle in October.

The charismatic Italian will captain team Europe at his 12th Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and has been part of the winning team three times, most recently in 2014. He will be supported by French ace Olivier Peslier and Kazakh-born Bauyrzhan Murzabayev, who claimed four consecutive champion jockey titles in Germany before being appointed stable jockey to Andre Fabre earlier this year.

Dettrori said, “The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is always a fun event, and I was keen to be involved in my final year riding.

“Ascot does an excellent job attracting some of the biggest names from around the world, while the prize money and incentives for owners, trainers and stable staff are fantastic.

“I like the look of our team. Olivier and I were on the winning side in 2014 and hopefully we can repeat the feat this year.”

Great Britain & Ireland will be led by Luke Morris, who won last season’s Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Alpinista. Tom Marquand, successful on Desert Hero for Their Majesties The King & Queen at Royal Ascot, and former Irish champion Declan McDonogh complete the line-up.

Team Rest of the World is captained by Brazilian sensation Joao Moreira. He is joined by Kazuo Yokoyama, a multiple Group 1 winner in his native Japan, and Hong Kong-based Matthew Chadwick a previous winner of the Alistair Haggas Silver Saddle at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

Hayley Turner, the most successful rider in the history of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and twice a winner of the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for the rider amassing the most individual points, heads up the Ladies team.

Hollie Doyle is set to make her third appearance at the event, fresh from riding three winners at Royal Ascot, while Saffie Osborne makes her debut in the competition.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “Once again the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup will deliver a line-up of international stars who will have the opportunity to shine on one of horseracing’s greatest stages.

“I am delighted that Frankie has chosen the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup as one of his final showcase events in the UK and we can expect the competition to be as fierce as ever.”

The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup will be played out over six competitive handicaps which will be broadcast live in the UK by ITV and worldwide via a wide range of distributors including DMI who will be screening the event live throughout MENA.

Dubai Racing Channel will broadcast the event live from the UAE.

What is the Shergar Cup?

The Shergar Cup is an annual horse racing team event held at Ascot Racecourse during August. The race is named in honour of Shergar, the horse that won the 1981 Derby and was killed in an IRA kidnap. The competition was originally sponsored by Shergar's owner, the Aga Khan but is currently sponsored by Dubai Duty Free.

How does the DDF Shergar Cup work?

Each jockey rides in five races, and each team has either two or three members riding any given race, which is balanced out over the six races so all teams have an equal number of races for the day. The team with the highest points is the winner, with points for the first five places: 15, 10, 7, 5, and 3.

If there is a non-runner which cannot be replaced by a reserve, 4 points will be awarded both to the team and jockey missing out on the ride. The team with the most points after the six races have been run will receive the Shergar Cup at the closing ceremony.

Top jockey

The jockey amassing the most individual points will take home an additional £3,000 plus the “Allistair Haggis Silver Saddle” trophy.

Most recent winners of the Shergar Cup

2017 Great Britain and Ireland8

2018 Girls

2019 Rest Of The World

2021 Girls

2022G reat Britain and Ireland

