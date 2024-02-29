Formula 1 has announced a new 10-year agreement with beIN Sports to exclusively broadcast F1 across the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and Turkey.

The multi-year deal, which runs until 2033, covers 25 territories across MENA and Turkey and grants beIN rights to broadcast every F1 race weekend. This includes all practice sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grands Prix across beIN Sports channels and its live-streaming app TOD.

The Middle East has prominently featured as a hub for Formula 1 over the past 15 years, with the season opening race regularly taking place in the region and the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix serving as the destination of multiple championship winning performances as the F1 teams make their final stop at Yas Marina Circuit to close out each season.

This year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix serves as the 24th and final race of the longest season in Formula 1 history and is set to take place from December 5 to 8, 2024 at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island.

Fans can now watch all the calendar action leading into Abu Dhabi and secure their seat at the region’s biggest event weekend.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “Since Formula 1 first raced in Bahrain in 2004, we have seen the growth of a passionate fanbase in the Middle East who love to go racing.

“With beIN, we have found a partner who elevate the broadcast experience and create best-in-class programming that delivers against our mission to showcase the drama and spectacle of Formula 1 for our fans at home.”

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1, said: “With four races and a rapidly growing fanbase, demand for Formula 1 in the Middle East and Turkey is at an all-time high.

“In recent years, beIN has established itself as one of the leading sports broadcasters in the world, offering fans unparalleled coverage across its sports portfolio.

“We look forward to working with them, utilising their extensive production capabilities in Doha, to continue to elevate F1’s broadcast programming and create tailor-made content that engages fans in the region and encapsulates the drama and excitement of Formula 1.”

With fan interest in the region growing to new heights, following the record-setting attendance of over 170,000 fans who experienced the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP weekend in November, fans can look forward to witnessing all the action live every race weekend as the 2024 season gets underway this weekend.

As the final chapter in an F1 season like no other, including the final race of Lewis Hamilton’s era-defining partnership with Mercedes, this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend is set to make history on and off track in December. – TradeArabia News Service

