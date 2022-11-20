PARIS –The fourth and final meeting of the Formula 1 Commission in 2022 convened Friday ahead of the last round of the FIA Formula One World Championship – the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The meeting was opened by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who congratulated Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali and all the Competitors on a hugely successful season, and looked ahead to continual development of the sport to safeguard its future.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Formula 1 is clearly in a very strong position at the moment, and this growth and prosperity is thanks in no small part to the hard work of all the FIA staff, officials and volunteers and to Stefano Domenicali and his organisation. I would like to thank them all, and of course also the Competitors represented here at the Formula 1 Commission who have put on a fantastic show this year. Based on recent races, I think we can expect another very exciting year in 2023, and we will continue to make strides to improve the sport across all areas and ensure that the growth we have seen this year continues.”

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Formula 1 has had an incredible season and continues to grow around the world. That would not be possible without the work of everyone involved at the Commission level and all their teams. We are all working hard together to continuously improve the sport for our fans and the President and I want to continue to maximise the best outcomes for the sport so that 2023 can be an even better year for Formula 1.”

The Commission was informed that the FIA is undertaking a comprehensive review of the Sporting Regulations for 2024 as part of its continuous commitment to the evolution and refinement of its regulatory processes.

Minor amendments to the 2023 Technical and Financial Regulations were unanimously approved. Additionally, regulations introducing additional, more stringent requirements for the strength of roll hoops were finalised for introduction in 2024.