Jeddah: The FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia wrapped up its friendly matches in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the first time the Kingdom played host during the international FIFA days, featuring eight national teams.

Held in Jeddah, the matches took place in two venues the auxiliary stadiums of King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City from March 21 to March 26 of this year, Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) President Yasser Al Misehal said in a news release.



The first group featured teams from Cape Verde (Confederation of African Football), Cambodia (Asian Football Confederation), Equatorial Guinea (Confederation of African Football), and Guyana (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football), while the second group included Bermuda (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football), Brunei Darussalam (Asian Football Confederation), Guinea (Confederation of African Football), and Vanuatu (Oceania Football Confederation).



The SAFF president hailed the event as a "success" and emphasized the role of Saudi talents in showcasing Saudi Arabia's capacity to host global events.

"This tournament is seen as a collaborative effort between FIFA and the Saudi Federation to develop international football, aligning with FIFA's goals, particularly in developing national teams and creating more opportunities for their growth” he said.



Saudi Arabia recently has hosted numerous high-profile events, establishing itself as a global sports powerhouse. Its recent hosting of the FIFA Club World Cup, Spanish and Italian Super Cups, and the West Asian Women's Championship, coupled with its hosting the 2027 Asian Cup, showcase its ambition.

The Kingdom's potential candidacy for the 2034 World Cup further demonstrates its commitment to major sporting events.