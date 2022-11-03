The Saudi Motorsport Company has announced the launch of ticket sales for the Saudi Arabian debut of the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR).

The exhilarating championship will culminate with a series of night races at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on the weekend of November 26 to 27 and marks the first official international touring car race to ever take place in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Motorsport Company has devised a shortened homologated FIA Grade 3 track within the existing Jeddah Corniche Circuit complex that will allow for some thrilling racing action.

World’s fastest street circuit

The exciting, alternative 3.45-kilometre track is a shortened variant of the main track that has been home to the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix since 2021. With a shortcut beginning at Turn 4, the new layout has been tailor-made for bumper-to-bumper, doorhandle-to-doorhandle racing whilst underlining the Jeddah Corniche Circuit’s status as the world’s fastest street circuit. The FIA WTCR 2022 will be the first racing series to put wheels to track on this exciting development in a flood-lit night race on the Red Sea coast.

The track action will be heaving all weekend, providing brilliant entertainment for all in attendance. The WTCR activity will be made up of three practice sessions, one three-stage knockout qualifying session and two races, the first being 30 minutes + 1 lap and the second being 25 minutes + 1 lap.

Currently, the championship is tight with Spaniard Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse), leading with 241 points, followed by Nestor Girolami (All-Inkl.com Muennich Motorsport) with 205 points and British driver, Robert Huff (Zengö Motorsport) finishing the top three with 187 points. With the championship wide open, fans can expect a nailbiter right through the weekend.

Saudi racer Ahmed Bin Khanen

As an added bonus for Saudi racing fans the WTCR competitor line-up at the JCC will be joined by the talented leading Saudi racer Ahmed Bin Khanen. Khanen has been offered a Wild-Card entry to the racing weekend. Having one of Saudi’s leading racing drivers taking part is a real bonus for race fans and is the first time that a Saudi has driven in the FIA World Touring Car Championship.

It won’t be just WTCR on track as fans will also get to experience the Saudi Supercar Club powered by Petromin offering real variety for fans. The Saudi Supercar Club Powered by Petromin is quite simply the most exclusive car club in Saudi Arabia.

Members can share their passion for motorsport and enjoy once in a lifetime driving experiences on track in some of the world’s most incredible cars. From Formula 1 to WTCR, the Supercar Club is an integral part of the support race programme for all motorsport activity held at its home, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Entertainment

In addition to the exhilarating on-track action, fans will be treated to a weekend of amazing entertainment in the circuit’s Fanzone, where friends and family can enjoy live music, great food, and plenty of fun activities to ensure a memorable weekend for all.

A Pit Lane walk, as part of the ticket price, will take place for all spectators on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will also witness the circuit being open to cars belonging to Adrenaline Rush Club members, while Jeddah’s cycling enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity of being “on-track” as part of the weekend’s community entertainment.

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company commented: “We are excited to welcome the FIA World Touring Car Championship to Saudi Arabia and look forward to seeing these fantastic cars be the first to take on our newly homologated short circuit layout at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. This event brings international touring cars to Saudi Arabia for the first time and joins Formula 1, Formula E, Dakar Rally & Extreme E in the increasing portfolio of globally renowned motorsport events taking place in the kingdom.

“I am particularly excited to see Ahmed Bin Khanen making his debut in the WTCR as a wild-card entry. This is a unique opportunity for us all to see a Saudi driver mixing it with the world’s best. Make sure to get your tickets now and join us for another brilliant weekend of premium racing here in Jeddah.”

