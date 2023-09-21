DUBAI - Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), highlighted the prestigious status of Dubai in hosting various international championships, besides hosting the headquarters of international sports federations and organisations, thanks to the availability of all factors of success and attraction to sports championships and entities.

He also affirmed the importance of cricket sport and its distinctive status among the other various international sports events, which take place in Dubai annually and attract prominent groups of world stars, participants and fans from all over the world, thanks to the hosting of the headquarters of the International Cricket Council and the Asian Cricket Confederation, in addition to the sports facilities in Dubai.

Hareb explained DSC’s keenness to boost cooperation with the International Cricket Council, the Emirates Cricket Board and the Asian Cricket Confederation, aiming to develop and popularise the culture of the exercise of cricket sport.

This came during a visit, held to DSC’s premises by Greg Barclay, President of the International Cricket Council, and Khalid Al-Zarooni, Deputy President of the Emirates Cricket Board, accompanied by Jeff Allardyce, Technical Manager of the International Cricket Council and Mubashar Rahmani, the Technical Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board.

The visitors were received by Saeed Hareb, and Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of DSC, in the presence of Ali Omar, Director of Sports Events Deptartment in DSC.

Greg Barclay stated, “I visited Dubai many times. However, during this visit, I am pleased to collaborate with DSC and the Emirates Cricket Board. Dubai is a unique destination where sports events and championships can be hosted, because of the availability of the distinctive facilities and the prominent organisational experiences”.

Hareb accompanied the delegations of the International Cricket Council and the Emirates Cricket Board in a tour around DSC’s premises.