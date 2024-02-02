Doha, Qatar: atar: Doha 2024 will break the record for the highest number of athletes competing and number of countries represented at the World Aquatics Championships as Qatar hosts the flagship competition for the first time between February 2 and 18, 2024.

The records were announced during a joint press conference held by World Aquatics and the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024 Local Organising Committee on the eve of the event.

More than 2,600 athletes representing 201 countries and one refugee team will travel to Doha to compete across six aquatic sports, with qualification spots for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on offer to add to the excitement. Four of the sports will see a record number of participating countries, including swimming, and three will see a record number of competing athletes.

Among the athletes are USA’s Artistic Swimming World Champion, Bill May; defending high diving world champion, Constantin Popovici from Romania; captain of the reigning water polo world champions, Sabrina van der Sloot of the Netherlands; Canada’s PanAm Games gold medallist in diving, Pamela Ware; and USA two-time world junior swimming champion, Katie Grimes.

The five athletes attended the opening press conference where they expressed their excitement for the World Championships and praised the quality of the venues in Doha.



The six aquatic sports will take place at three venues across Doha, including the state-of-the-art Aspire Dome, the biggest aquatic sports complex in the world.

The Hamad Aquatic Centre and Old Doha Port will also host competitions providing a spectacular backdrop for the world’s best athletes.

Speaking ahead of the World Aquatics Championships, World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam said, “We are delighted to be in Doha for the World Aquatics Championships. Qatar has proven itself as an excellent host of major sports events and we have every confidence that athletes will be provided with the very best conditions to compete. Already we have received positive feedback from athletes who are excited for competitions to get underway.”

“As the first time this region has hosted the World Championships, we are also excited by the role the event can play in extending our reach and ensuring everyone can participate, compete in and benefit from aquatic sports," he added.

Doha 2024 Director General Khaleel Al Jaber said, “The World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 will be a unique celebration of aquatics sports and Qatar’s rich heritage. It is fitting that these Championships are set to break records for participation reinforcing the importance of this event.”

“We are humbled that more athletes, and more countries, than ever before have opted to compete in these Championships. We have no doubt that they will entertain the thousands of spectators in attendance and inspire the next generation of aquatics athletes in Qatar and the wider MENA region,” he added.

More than 1000 volunteers will ensure that fans enjoy an unforgettable experience, while the Fan Zone, located between the Aspire Dome and Hamad Aquatic Centre, will enhance their enjoyment of the competition further.

The International Broadcasting Centre and Main Media Centre are also located on site, to ensure a seamless experience for the hundreds of media in attendance.

The competition at Doha 2024 is set to inspire the next generation of aquatics athletes to ‘Dive Into Your Thrill’ in a country and region with a rich marine heritage.

Doha 2024 ambassadors will visit local schools and clubs to encourage participation alongside mascots ‘Nahim’, a playful Qatari whale shark, and ‘Mayfara’ a walking, talking, smiling coral, who are intimately tied to Qatar’s heritage and represent the inclusivity of the Championships.

The action in Doha will begin on February 2, with artistic swimming and diving, ahead of the Opening Ceremony on February 4 at the Aspire Dome.

The open water swimming will also take place in the first week of competition with high diving and swimming competitions taking place in the second week, while the water polo will be ongoing throughout.

