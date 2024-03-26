Diarmuid Murphy’s round of 42 points secured him the title of overall winner of the 19th Dubai Duty Free Mark Fahy Memorial Golf Tournament held on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Dubai Duty Free has supported this Dubai Irish Golf Society (DIGS) event since 2005, which runs in memory of Mark Fahy, a prominent figure within the Irish community here in Dubai, before sadly losing his battle with cancer.

The tournament attracted 92 players in this individual Stableford format with 95 per cent of handicap allowance.

Murphy’s remarkable round featured a net eagle on the first hole, setting the tone for a impressive display of golf.

With an additional six birdies to his credit, Murphy’s consistent play propelled him to the top spot, clinching victory by a narrow margin of just one stroke.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free along with Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing, were in attendance to present the winners with their trophies.

Commenting on the success of the tournament, McLoughlin said: “We are delighted to see a great number of players as we marked the 19th year of this annual golf event, which honours Mark Fahy, a good friend of Dubai Duty Free and of the Irish community. “Thanks to the new DIGS Captain Eoin Sheridan, my team at Dubai Duty Free, and Jumeirah Golf Estates for making this year’s event so enjoyable.

“I am glad the competition was so closely contested and that a great day was had by all,” McLoughlin, a keen golf enthusiast and supporter, added.

Eoin Finn claimed the top spot in the Best Gross Division with a score of 77 (+5). In the Individual Stableford category, Kieran McGann’s performance secured him a well-deserved victory with an impressive score of 39 points. His round was highlighted by a net eagle on the challenging par-5 13th hole.

In a closely contested competition, McGann clinched the win on countback, edging out Maurice Butler, who also scored 39 points, for the top spot. Meanwhile, Mark Higgins delivered a commendable performance to secure third place with a score of 38 points.

In the Ladies Division, Nicola Milton emerged as the clear winner with 37 points. Milton’s performance was marked by four net birdies and a notable gross birdie on the challenging 15th hole, while Laura Conneely secured second place.

