RIYADH — Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), revealed on Wednesday that Riyadh Season 2023 will host the 'Day of Reckoning' on December 23 at Kingdom Arena, featuring renowned boxing world champions and contenders.



An unparalleled lineup for a single night of boxing, the 'Day of Reckoning' will showcase two-time unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua against Otto Wallin and former WBO world champion Joseph Parker facing former WBC world title holder Deontay Wilder. IBF No.1 contender Filip Hrgovic will fight Mark De Mori in another heavyweight clash.



WBA World light heavyweight champion Dmitrii Bivol will defend his title against Lyndon Arthur, while IBF World cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will face Ellis Zorro. Arslanbek Makhmudov will battle European champion Agit Kabayel, and Daniel Dubois takes on Big Baby Jarrell Miller. Frank Sanchez will confront Junior Fa, aiming for a world title shot in Riyadh.



Turki Alalshikh stated, "The 'Day of Reckoning' fights constitute the highly anticipated event offered by Riyadh Season for boxing fans this year."



"We are proud to be the world's destination for enjoying these exceptional events that constitute a unique and distinctive experience for the residents of the Kingdom, visitors to the capital, Riyadh, and followers of these events from all over the world."



Frank Warren, Chairman of Queensberry, praised the historic boxing event, and Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport, expressed excitement about returning to Saudi Arabia for this monumental occasion.



"The 'Day of Reckoning' follows the 'Battle of the Baddest,' where Tyson Fury defeated Francis Ngannou on October 28 during the opening of Riyadh Season 2023," Alalshikh added.



Riyadh Season's fourth edition, themed "Big Time," continues to draw global visitors to the Saudi capital with thousands of concerts, exhibitions, and entertainment events, making it a winter spectacle not to be missed.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).