Dahlan al-Hamad wins third term as AAA president: Qatar

Qatar’s Dahlan Jumaan al-Hamad was elected as the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) president for a third time, winning by acclamation it was announced at the AAA General Assembly in Bangkok on Tuesday.

He will continue as the AAA president until 2027.

His win for a third term came following two terms during which he achieved a paradigm shift in the AAA when he was first elected in 2013 in India. The 50th Anniversary AAA General Assembly convened in Bangkok yesterday had the participation of 44 associations from 45 ones forming Asia.

The assembly in the presence of president of the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) Lord Sebastian Coe, European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov, along with a host of heads of continental federations from Africa, North and South America and the Caribbean as well as a contingent of Asian sports figures of former athletes.

The AAA General Assembly elected eight new members for its board amid a powerful electoral competition among 16 members who were nominated to join the board for the upcoming session that ends in 2027. Al-Hamad expressed his happiness for this win, adding that he appreciates the big confidence prioritised by Asia considering such confidence an absolute in the people of Qatar who work in sports at all levels.

Al-Hamad affirmed that the big work in Asia would achieve success for the Asian Athletics Association in the present and future, adding that he is determined to achieve his vision in the run-up-to a new era for Asia.

He applauded the efforts made by Asian associations in the past, along with their keenness to proceed with this work which achieved numerous successes for Asia both at the global and Olympic levels.

He pointed out that the intention of associations to achieve the Asia vision 2030 had a consequential impact on Asian people’s successes to reap Olympic and global medals, underscoring that Asia has a bright future considering the exerted efforts.

Al-Hamad said he will proceed with the work and keep up with the evolution in all AAA activities, prioritising women’s role and indicating that by 2027, Asia will have an administrative presence at the level of women’s engagement with 50 percent paving the way for them to upgrade the capabilities of women champions culminating in complete excellence for Asia.

For his part, President of IAAF Lord Sebastian Coe congratulated Asia on al-Hamad’s election adding that his efforts were clear in Asian athletics’ growth over the years. He also lauded the high value of athletics in Asia considering it an indicator of excellence.

