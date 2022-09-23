The 2027 cycling world championships will be held in Haute-Savoie, a region in the Alps of eastern France, governing body UCI announced on Thursday.

"Haute-Savoie will be hosting the second edition of the UCI Cycling World Championships in 2027, uniting cycling's disciplines," UCI said on Twitter.

France has not hosted the world championships since Plouay in 2000.

Scotland will host next year in what is set to be the biggest ever cycling event with all the sport's disciplines featuring at a single world championships for the first time. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jason Neely)



