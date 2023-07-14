Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Spain and Cofidis at the...
SPORTS

Spain and Cofidis at the double as Izagirre wins stage

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP

Spain had not won a Tour stage since 2018 and French outfit Cofidis had started the Tour de France without a victory since 2008

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 14, 2023
SPAINFRANCESPORTS
PHOTO
Ion Izagirre gave his Cofidis team, and Spain, their second victory in this year’s Tour de France when he won the 12th stage after a late, brutal attack on Thursday.
The Basque rider went solo in the last short climb of the day, 30km from the finish, and never looked back to claim a second career Tour stage win.
Izagirre, who won the 20th stage of the Tour in 2016 in Morzine, is the second Spanish rider to win this year after Pello Bilbao on Tuesday and the second for the Cofidis team after Victor Lafay in the second stage.
Spain had not won a Tour stage since 2018 and French outfit Cofidis had started the Tour de France without a victory since 2008.
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey and leads Slovenian Tadej Pogacar by 17 seconds and Australian Jai Hindley by 2:40.
France’s Thibaut Pinot, who featured in the day’s breakaway, moved up from 15th to 10th overall, now 6:33 off the pace.
A top climber, the Groupama-FDJ rider was however unable to follow Izagirre when the Spaniard attacked and dropped everyone in impressive fashion.
“It was a very, very hard day. It was so hard to get into the break but when we were in it, it was all about playing our cards with (team mate) Guillaume (Martin),” said Izagirre.
“He’s one of the engines of the team. He passes on his ambition to his teammates,” Cofidis team manager Cedric Vasseur, who recruited Izagirre last year, added.
“Today we had decided to put several riders in the breakaway and the presence of Guillaume Martin in it helped us. It took us years to win a stage on the Tour (after 2018) and this year we already have two, it’s amazing. What a day, what a Tour.”
The Tour of Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen, however, ended as the Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl rider pulled out before the start after failing to recover from a crash early in the race.
After countless foiled attempts, a 15-man breakaway took shape midway through the stage, which got to an explosive start with the chasing pack reduced to some 40 riders.
All the top guns were in there but Vingegaard’s Jumbo Visma and Pogacar’s UAE Emirates teams let the advantage grow to 3:30 until AG2R-Citroen started pulling in front in a dodgy strategic move as they had virtually no chance of bridging the gap.
Mathieu van der Poel jumped away from the leading group, followed by Andrey Amador but the Dutch rider went solo before the Col de la Croix Montmain (5.5km at 6.1%).
He had 20 seconds at the top but Pinot and Matteo Jorgenson came back in the Col de la Croix Rosier, only for the trio to be reined in by a group of six.
Izagirre attacked 2.4km from the top and never looked back, leaving France’s Mathieu Burgaudeau and Jorgenson over a minute behind to finish second and third respectively.
Today’s 13th stage should see the top guns resume their battle as it will take the peloton up to the Col du Grand Colombier at the end of the lung-busting 17.4-km ascent at 7.1%.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

SPORTS

Oman relay set record at the Asian Athletics in Bangkok

Oman relay set record at the Asian Athletics in Bangkok
Oman relay set record at the Asian Athletics in Bangkok
FOOTBALL

In Miami, ‘Messi mania’ takes centre stage

In Miami, ‘Messi mania’ takes centre stage
In Miami, ‘Messi mania’ takes centre stage
FOOTBALL

Panama stun USA on penalties to set up final with Mexico

Panama stun USA on penalties to set up final with Mexico
Panama stun USA on penalties to set up final with Mexico
FOOTBALL

Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers
Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers
SPORTS

Kuwait's Yacoub Al-Youha advances to 110-meter hurdles finals

Kuwait's Yacoub Al-Youha advances to 110-meter hurdles finals
Kuwait's Yacoub Al-Youha advances to 110-meter hurdles finals
SPORTS

10 most iconic moments In UFC's history in Abu Dhabi

10 most iconic moments In UFC's history in Abu Dhabi
10 most iconic moments In UFC's history in Abu Dhabi
CRICKET

Why Yashasvi Jaiswal can become a world-class batsman in all formats for India

Why Yashasvi Jaiswal can become a world-class batsman in all formats for India
Why Yashasvi Jaiswal can become a world-class batsman in all formats for India
FOOTBALL

Over 400 clubs to share $209mln of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 revenue

Over 400 clubs to share $209mln of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 revenue
Over 400 clubs to share $209mln of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 revenue
MOST READ
1.

Analysis: Egypt’s asset sales could restore confidence in privatisation plans

2.

Egypt overtakes Nigeria in start-up capital as Africa tech funding slows

3.

Oil outlook: Demand to peak before 2025 due to shift towards EV adoption

4.

Abu Dhabi's ADIA in talks to join US investor in Telecom Italia bid - report

5.

Saudi’s PIF reports $11bln investment loss for 2022

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Philipsen emerges as new sprint king, wins his 4th stage

2

Cavendish eyes Tour de France record at Bordeaux

3

PSG sack Galtier despite winning Ligue 1, appoint Luis Enrique as new coach

4

Frenchman Lafay ends Cofidis Tour de France curse at San Sebastian

5

Cavendish ‘loving’ racing as he chases Tour de France record

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy
Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Dubai's Gulf Navigation pivots to profit in Q2, writes off losses

Dubai's Gulf Navigation pivots to profit in Q2, writes off losses
Dubai's Gulf Navigation pivots to profit in Q2, writes off losses
EQUITIES

Market cap of top 25 global banks reach $3.3trln in Q2 2023

TRADE

India, GCC resume talks on free trade agreement – report

ECONOMY

Nigeria repays first tranche of $1bln Eurobond on time

LATEST NEWS
1

World's intriguing destinations: 4 countries without airports and how to reach them

2

Bollywood star Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber are having fun in Dubai

3

Zambia aims to choose buyer of Mopani Copper Mines by end-July

4

China's trade in goods with Belt and Road countries up 9.8% in H1

5

India readies takeoff for mission to land spacecraft on moon's south pole

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds