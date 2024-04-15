RIYADH — The President of the Asian and Arab Fencing Federations Sheikh Eng. Salem Al-Qasimi presented awards to the winners of the men's events on the second day of the 2024 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships held in Riyadh.



The competition saw Lyu Weiqiao from China winning the gold medal in the under-17 men's foil individual category, with Deseranno Don Jeidus from the US taking silver. Both Luk Chun Lok from Hong Kong and Canadian Xu Jia Bao secured bronze medals.



In the women's under-17 foil event, Liu Jaelyn from the US clinched the gold by defeating Volobueva Polina. The silver went to Volobueva, while bronzes were awarded to Kus Natasza from Poland and Canadian Zhang Yunjia.



Abdulkarim Al-Shamlan, chairman of the Kuwait Fencing Federation, officiated at the award ceremony for this category.



The championships continue with the youth foil teams event, featuring 67 teams.

