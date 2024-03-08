The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that the 17-time NBA champion Boston Celtics will play two pre-season games of NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 against the Denver Nuggets on October 4 and October 6, 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, which marks the third time that DCT Abu Dhabi will host NBA pre-season games, will air live in the UAE, across the Middle East and around the world.

The Celtics currently have the best record in the NBA and feature five-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, three-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown, 2021 NBA champion Jrue Holiday and 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porziņgis.

The Celtics and Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of DCT Abu Dhabi, also announced an agreement that will include a series of youth and fan engagement activations in Abu Dhabi, including a basketball court renovation, a youth basketball clinic, and appearances by team mascot Lucky during The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ.

Additionally, Experience Abu Dhabi will have broadcast, in-arena and digital advertising, and, as an official international marketing partner of the Boston Celtics, international marketing rights to promote basketball, Abu Dhabi and the Celtics outside the United States.

The agreement also extends to NBC Sports Boston in the New England area, with Experience Abu Dhabi advertisements appearing during Celtics games.

Nouf Al Boushelaibi, Executive Director of Strategic Communications & Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud of this opportunity to work with the Boston Celtics and excited to share Abu Dhabi with new audiences.

“We get to build further love for the iconic Boston Celtics, and offer incredible experiences to basketball fans across the region – while also showcasing the destination to millions of NBA fans around the globe.”

Boston Celtics Team President Rich Gotham said: “The Boston Celtics have a rich history of international travel and countless fans worldwide, and we welcome this opportunity to play for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi.”

“Basketball is a truly worldwide sport, and international events such as these can help inspire generations of fans across the globe.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).