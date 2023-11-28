KUWAIT — The handball team of Al Khaleej Club clinched the title of the 26th Asian Club Championship for the first time in its history.



The Saudi team secured victory in the final match against Qatar's Al Arabi with a score of 35-33. The intense match took place on Monday at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Complex in Kuwait.



With this result, Al Khaleej's team has qualified for the Super Globe 2024 World Club Championship as Asia's representative.



The thrilling game extended to four periods after a draw in the original and second extra time.



Al Khaleej managed to settle the score in their favor in the fourth extra period, winning the match that witnessed a significant turnout of fans, including a large contingent from Saudi Arabia, since early hours.

