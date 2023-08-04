Shadwell’s filly Al Husn caused a surprise by winning the Qatar Nassau Stakes on Day 3 of the five-day Qatar Good Festival at the Goodwood Racecourse on Thursday.

HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani crowned the winners of the day’s feature, the Gr1 Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Present at the events of the day were HE Fahad bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom, HE Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, Chairman of QREC, Bader Mohammed Al Darwish, QREC Acting CEO, Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, Salem Khejaim Al Adbi, QREC Director of Marketing, Dr Nasser Ahmed Al Hamar, QREC Director of Public Relations and External Communications, and Saoud Hamad Al Hababi, Director of the QREC CEO Office.

The echoes of the events of the first two days of the five-day Festival, have been highly hailed given their outstanding success in terms of both organisation and top-quality racing as well as the large-scale participation of many stars, especially with the increasing attendance of racegoers. The Qatari success on the second day has added to resounding success with Al Shaqab Racing’s Al Ghadeer landing the Gr1 PA Qatar International Stakes, keeping the title Qatari for the fifth straight year and cementing Qatar’s standing as the world’s leader in Arabian racing.

Shadwell’s Al Husn shocks favourites Shadwell’s filly Al Husn caused a surprise when winning the Qatar Nassau Stakes under Jim Crowley. After the victory of Hukum in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes last Saturday, the operation added another Gr1 with the four year-old, who got the better of Above the Curve. Titleholder Nashwa finished third, in front of French filly Blue Rose Cen, who endured a nightmare finish.

Crowley told ITV Racing: “It’s been pretty turbulent time, but she’s so tough. She’s not a big filly, but is an absolute little terrier. She’s improved with every run - it’s great to nick a race like that with her. She’s a very good filly. We were just in the right place at the right time. It’s the nature of the track. When I saw the French filly had that draw I thought they needed a bit of luck – we had that luck today.” Trainer Roger Varian added: “She’s a remarkable filly. The truth is none of us really knew how good she was, she just beats what’s in front of her but she’s got an admirable attitude. It’s a fantastic race steeped in prestige and one of the magical races for fillies to win – it’s very special.

We’ll enjoy today but she’s well entered up. She’s in the Prix Jean Romanet later this month, the Yorkshire Oaks too, although I don’t know about a mile and a half. Later in the year races like the Prix de l’Opera will be mentioned and who knows, something might be at Santa Anita for her.”

King George Qatar Stakes feature on Day 4

The racing action and thrill continue on the fourth day of the Festival, Friday, 4th August, with an eight-race card, which will kick off with the Magnolia Cup presented by Education Above All for Thoroughbreds.

The 1100m race is for female jockeys only, including the Qatari rider, Maryam Al Jaber. The main attraction of the fourth day is the King George Qatar Stakes; a Group two contest for 3YO+ Thoroughbreds. The favourite of this five-furlong sprint is the leading British sprinter Highfield Princess who was last seen at Royal Ascot where she was placed in both the King’s Stand Stakes and the Diamond Jubilee Stakes. She faces ten rivals in the feature race on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

