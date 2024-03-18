RIYADH — Al Hilal, the leaders of the Saudi Professional League, have etched their name in world football history by securing their 29th consecutive victory, surpassing the previous global record for top-tier teams. This landmark was achieved following a hard-fought 2-1 win against Damac at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Saturday, reinstating their dominant 12-point lead in the league.



Jorge Jesus, Al Hilal's manager, robustly dismissed any claims diminishing the significance of this achievement, attributing such remarks to "the excuses of the losers." The victory against Damac was particularly notable as it seemed the match might end in a draw until Michael's late header sealed the win for Al Hilal. This victory was a testament to Al Hilal's superior tactical, technical, and collective strengths, according to Jesus.



The Al Hilal manager also defended the decision to send off Damac's Dhari Al Anazi for a foul against Michael, asserting it did not directly influence the match's outcome since Al Hilal was already on track to win. Jesus emphasized the team's unwavering superiority over their opponents, attributing their success to the collective effort and support from Hilal fans.



Despite the loss, Damac's manager, Cosmin Contra, acknowledged the positive aspects of his team's performance, highlighting their ability to compete strongly within the Saudi league, even with a modest budget.

