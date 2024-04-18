ALAIN — Al Ain secured a surprising 4-2 victory over Al Hilal in the first leg of their AFC Champions League semi-final, snapping Al Hilal's impressive 34-match win streak.



Al Ain's head coach, Hernan Crespo, orchestrated a dominant performance from his team at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. Soufiane Rahimi was pivotal, scoring a hat-trick that included two penalties confirmed by VAR reviews.



The match had a fast pace with multiple VAR interventions, adding a layer of drama and intensity.



Al Ain established a strong position with a three-goal lead, but Al Hilal managed to cut the deficit in the second half.



Despite Al Hilal's efforts to rally back, including a late push that saw a shot hit the woodwork, the match ended with a solid advantage for Al Ain, setting the stage for a crucial second leg in Riyadh.

