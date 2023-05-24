Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have announced a multiyear collaboration to engage fans and youth basketball players in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement makes ADQ the presenting partner of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, featuring the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who will play two preseason games on 5th and 7th October 2023 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

The collaboration will also see ADQ host and support the league’s grassroots basketball programmes in the UAE including as part of the league’s existing collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The collaboration will see ADQ support a variety of NBA fan engagement, youth development and social impact initiatives to develop the next generation of fans and players in the UAE and promote a healthy and active lifestyle, including the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, NBA FIT clinics, NBA Cares events, and NBA youth basketball development camps.

Anas Albarguthi, Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, said, “Through this groundbreaking collaboration, ADQ will contribute to the increasing prominence of the sport and bolster the emirate’s profile as an attractive destination, while encouraging healthier lifestyles. Our track record in partnering with leading organisations to promote physical activity both on a professional and an amateur level has served to prove that sports yield tangible benefits for local communities.”

Ralph Rivera, Middle East Managing Director at NBA Europe, added, “Engaging with local communities and growing basketball at the grassroots level are cornerstones of our broader efforts to use the game to inspire and connect people in the Middle East and globally, and our collaboration with ADQ will help us teach the game and its values to the next generation of fans and players.”



