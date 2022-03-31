UAE - Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management has announced tickets are now available to purchase for the 14th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022.

This year’s race weekend takes place from November 17-20 at Yas Marina Circuit, with the 2022 F1 season-finale Grand Prix following an action-packed four days of entertainment and racing action.

Tickets start at AED300 ($81.6) with the chance for fans to choose their own experiences across grandstands and fan zones. Early ticket purchasers who book in April will be rewarded with an early bird discount of up to 30 per cent off selected tickets for the unmissable four-day weekend on Yas Island.

Alongside four-days of adrenaline-fueled entertainment, ticket holders can look forward to the thrills of live action at Yas Marina Circuit, the fun-filled adventures of Yas Island and the Yasalam After-Race Concerts – which will once again take place at Etihad Park.

Multi-Grammy nominated Swedish House Mafia are the first global superstars to be announced, headlining the Friday night Yasalam After-Race Concert. The trio – Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell – infused house music with swaggering hip-hop beat-craft, rock ‘n’ roll attitude, and big screen-worth grandeur, are releasing their full-length debut album Paradise Again [Republic Records] due to be released in April 2022, building a perfect lead up to their November show in Abu Dhabi.

Access to the concerts is exclusively for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. Early Grand Prix ticket purchasers will also be able to secure Golden Circle tickets to get the best possible front row experience at the Etihad Park.

Formula 2 and Formula 4 UAE will once again feature in the on-track schedule. This year’s event will also see a special addition of historic F1 cars taking to the track, offering spectators a unique glance into past eras of Formula 1.

The Grand Prix will see the introduction of a multi-Grandstand experience – a special three-day F1 combo ticket that gives guests the chance to experience multiple grandstands and different, unique views of the on-track action across the weekend.

For those who are looking for a taster of the F1 experience and a chance to experience the fun, food and oasis entertainment, the new Oasis Roamer pass ticks all the right boxes. This unique Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket gives guests access to all the dynamic fan zone areas on Thursday and Friday.

The superfans who already purchased their tickets for the 2022 event last year, have an incredible opportunity to be part of the very first #AbuDhabiGP Preview Weekend, taking place on 12-13 November. The unique behind-the-scenes experience will showcase what goes into making race weekend a success – from the arrival and unpacking of hundreds of tons of freight, teams and logistics, through to the setting up of pit lane garages and a special preview of the newly re-designed F1 2022 cars.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce tickets are now on sale for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, and, following the history-making event last year, we look forward to bringing back the excitement and energy back to Yas Island for a fantastic weekend of sport and entertainment.”

“We saw fans return for the most exciting race in the history of our event last year, and with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix being one of the most internationally visited Grands Prix, we look forward to welcoming F1 fans from all over the world to Yas Island. As the highlight of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s sporting calendar, this event has provided some unforgettable memories, both on and off-track, and we expect this year to be no different with another competitive season coming down to the final race at Yas Marina Circuit.

“The theme of this year’s event is ‘Go Unreal’ – a nod to welcoming fans into an alternative universe here on Yas Island during race weekend, where infinite possibilities of entertainment exist. We continue to find new ways to offer visitors even more through new, innovative product-offerings, and this year we are excited to include a multi-grandstand ticket to allow fans to experience different views of the on-track action across the whole weekend, as well as a new lifestyle product for the entertainment lovers.”

Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing & Sponsorships, Etihad Airways, added: “We are delighted to return as the headline sponsor of the 14th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the region’s biggest and most popular sporting and entertainment event.

“International fans are an essential element to this standout weekend, and it is our goal to bring Abu Dhabi to the world and connect fans around the world to the season finale. We’re committed to supporting Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and the wider Yas Island and Abu Dhabi community to bring to life this one-of-a-kind event”

There is an array of ticketing options for fans to choose from, access available on Abu Dhabi Hill and in the grandstands, as well as access to the Yasalam After Race Concerts. And for the first time, ticketholders will be able to select their seat in the grandstand using a virtual and interactive viewer, giving guests an idea of what they will see from their seat while purchasing a ticket online. Ticket purchasers can also upgrade their concert experience with Golden Circle access to the Etihad Park, getting front row access to the entertainment.

Those guests wishing to upgrade to a premium experience can choose from a range of hospitality packages, providing an opportunity to enjoy the region’s leading sports and entertainment event in the finest of settings, with top-quality food and beverage and live DJs.

Hospitality package options for this year’s event include the new Sunset Lounge, Luna Lounge, Yas Suites, Marsa Suite, Champions Club and the F1 Paddock Club, where guests can purchase a three-day ticket and enjoy the ultimate Abu Dhabi Grand Prix experience.

