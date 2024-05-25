RIYADH — Saudi Paralympic champion Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi clinched the gold medal in the T53 wheelchair 100m race at the Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championships. The championships, a pivotal qualifier for the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, are currently underway in Kobe, Japan, and will conclude on May 27.



Al-Qurashi soared across the finish line with a remarkable time of 14.86 seconds, outpacing competitors from around the globe. Brazilian athlete Fernandes da Silva claimed the silver medal with a time of 15.05 seconds, and Tunisian contender Mohamed Nidhal Khelifi rounded out the podium with a bronze, finishing in 15.23 seconds.



This victory not only underscores Al-Qurashi's dominance in the sport but also secures his qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, following his silver medal win at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.



The Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championships has drawn over 1,000 athletes from 145 countries, highlighting the global appeal and competitive spirit of the Paralympic movement.

