As a proud representative of Egypt, Dalia Abodeff has carved her path through the world of martial arts, culminating in a historic win at the African Games where Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) made its debut on the continental Olympic platform.

For the young athlete, representing Egypt at the African Games was more than just another competition. “This was not my first time representing Egypt in an international championship, but it was different,” she explains. “Being on an Olympic platform gave me greater motivation and intensified my focus on getting the gold medal for Egypt.”

Abodeff’s hard work paid off when she clinched the gold medal at the finals on March 12, fulfilling her expectations with a display of skill and determination. “Like any fighter, I experienced some stress and anxiety, but in the end, I told myself I just needed 10 minutes to get the gold medal.”

Even though it was an ‘extraordinary feeling’ and ‘an unforgettable moment’ for the young athlete, she mentions, she saw it coming. “I expected this result because of my control in the three rounds. I utilised a lot of strikes and executed enough take-downs through my wrestling control,” says the 23-year-old.

In a conversation with Khaleej Times, Abodeff reflects on her journey, the challenges she’s overcome, and the significance of MMA’s inclusion in such a prestigious event.

Early interests in combat sports

Born in Beni Suef Governorate, Egypt, Abodeff grew up with an elder sister and younger brother at home. At age 10, she moved to Cairo Governorate to pursue her education. “It was moving to Cairo that gave me the chance to train in martial arts,” she adds.

The athlete’s journey into MMA began at the tender age of 14 when she discovered her love for wrestling. Inspired by international MMA promotions like the UFC, she began her pursuit of becoming an MMA fighter, immersing herself in various martial arts disciplines.

“I went on to learn and train in other martial art disciplines such as boxing, Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with expert Egyptian coaches to get myself ready for any fight opportunities. The level of my fitness training gradually became much harder,” says Abodeff, who later went on to complete her higher education from Cairo University, obtaining a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Despite the unconventional career path for a young Arab girl, Abodeff, who is also preparing for a master’s degree in financial accounting alongside a career in MMA, found unwavering support from her parents. “They have been the most important part of my journey,” she adds. “When I feel frustrated, my mother tells me, ‘The hero always continues despite the difficulties’ and my father always says ‘You’re the best’. Their encouragement has been a spur to my success.”

Breaking stereotypes & embracing challenges

When it comes to her sporting ambitions, Abodeff always dreamed of becoming the first Egyptian professional female to compete in MMA. “I wanted to see myself fighting like the women I saw on ONE Championship while growing up,” she adds.

Despite facing her share of stereotypes and obstacles as a female athlete in a male-dominated sport, Abodeff’s childhood dream kept the fire in her heart ignited. “As a woman in a dangerous sport like MMA, the decision to pursue it wasn’t taken lightly. Some advised me to steer clear of this path and pursue a ‘safer’ sport. But I chose to follow my dreams and pursue greater opportunities,” says the Egyptian athlete.

And even when the going gets tough, with each day of training testing her resilience and resolve, Abodeff chooses to stay in the present and enjoy every moment. “Obstacles are a common part of life, but overcoming them depends on your mindset,” she adds. “At the beginning, it was mentally very difficult, but I always said, ‘suffer today so you can become a champion tomorrow.’”

The young athlete remains steadfast in her pursuit of excellence, overcoming any stress and anxiety she may encounter along the way. “Now, when I compete, I do not feel physical pain. At the start of the round, I only care about showing my skills and putting on a special performance. It is here that I find myself. It is my home,” says Abodeff.

Behind the scenes of success, however, lies a great deal of hard work, persistence, and discipline, she adds. “When you hear your name called out in first place as a champion, you forget all the hard times. Achieving ‘success’ and ‘winning’ are challenging words but fundamental for any person in the world who aspires to the life of a champion.”

Olympic dreams

This year, MMA made its inaugural appearance on the continental platform of the ongoing African Games, where athletes representing 52 nations are currently competing in Ghana. The event, which also serves as a three-week qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, was originally scheduled to take place in August 2023 but had been postponed due to economic and infrastructure issues.

The inclusion of MMA in the African Games not only represents a significant milestone in the sport’s journey towards recognition but also showcases the overarching vision of securing its formal recognition within the Olympic movement.

Most importantly, it also stands as a testament to the dedication and talent of Africa and Middle East’s MMA athletes, highlighting the continued growth of the sport across the Mena region. “It was a historic moment for MMA. To see our sport recognised at such a prestigious event was validation of all the hard work and dedication we’ve put in,” says Abodeff.

Reflecting on MMA's vision of becoming an Olympic sport, she sees a future where it stands alongside football as one of the world's most popular sports. “MMA brings something different to the programme, combining numerous martial arts styles, showcasing a diversity of martial arts cultures from around the world.”

Highlighting Egypt’s burgeoning presence in the world of MMA, she further mentions, “The inclusion of MMA in events like the African Games will pave the way for the sport's popularity and development in the Middle East and Africa. It's an opportunity for new talent to emerge and for the sport to thrive in regions where it's still gaining ground.”

Inspiring the next generation

In recent years, Arab youth have wholeheartedly embraced the world of combat sports, and Abodeff’s journey is further testament to that. When asked what may have contributed to this surge in popularity, the athlete responds, “It’s the increasing number of local and international tournaments”.

“These competitions have led to the sport becoming better known, attracting competitors and fans, and it has become even more popular since the GAMMA World Championships,” says Abodeff. GAMMA (Global Association of Martial Arts) serves as the global regulatory authority for mixed martial arts, dedicated to advancing, promoting, and guiding MMA towards worldwide acknowledgement.

As she looks towards the future, Abodeff hopes to inspire aspiring MMA athletes, especially young girls in Egypt and the Arab region. And with her eyes set on new horizons, she remains determined to pursue her dreams in MMA, both competitively and personally.

“Gold medals are waiting for you. Believe in yourselves and continue your hard work," she adds. “Taking the right path was the first step in achieving my goals. I believe you can achieve everything you want if you believe in yourself, are consistent and keep up the hard work."

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).