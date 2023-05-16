JEDDAH — The Saudi Baseball and Softball Federation organized the first softball match in Riyadh with the participation of 25 Saudi female players.



Nayef bin Mohammed bin Humaid, president of the federation, said that the match is the first of its kind for women in the Kingdom. He said the federation aims to introduce the game, spread it and widen its practice in a great manner. He said that the first practice session was held at Princess Noura University, with the participation of 50 players, and in the final round 25 players were picked up for training at the university’s stadium.



“We aim to raise the level of competition between female players and their sporting performance by conducting trainings during varying periods, and we welcome everyone. It is possible to join the federation’s team for those who are from within and outside the university,” he said while appreciating the great cooperation extended by the Princess Noura University to the federation in terms of conducting training at the university stadium.



It is noteworthy that softball is a game similar to baseball played with a larger ball on a smaller field, with only underhand pitches permitted. There are two rule sets for softball generally: slow pitch softball and fastpitch softball. Fastpitch softball is played between two teams on a large field, with 9 players from one team on the field at a time. Slow-pitch softball is played with 10 fielders but can be played with nine if needed.



The game moves at a faster pace than traditional baseball due to the field being smaller and the bases and the fielders being closer to home plate. Softball is pitched underhand from flat ground, with fastpitch using a windmill arm motion, while baseball is pitched overhand from a small hill called a mound, which changes the flight of the pitch.

