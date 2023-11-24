RIYADH — Saudi Camel Sports federation announced on Thursday that the inaugural Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival is set to take place in Riyadh in February 2024.



Camel enthusiasts from around the globe are expected to join the festival, featuring an impressive prize pool exceeding SR70 million.



Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, on this momentous occasion, emphasized that the approval of the festival by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques underscores the government's unwavering support for the sports sector, aligning with the Kingdom's comprehensive sports renaissance.



Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi Camel Sports Prince Fahd bin Jalawi expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for greenlighting the festival. He added that the steadfast support from the leadership has played a pivotal role in elevating camel racing to international recognition as a sport.

