The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah has decided to extend the distance learning system for private schools in the emirate tomorrow, Monday, 22nd April, to ensure the readiness of schools and surrounding areas to receive students and teaching staff after the recent weather conditions that the country experienced.
The decision comes in order to maintain public safety and the state of alert and readiness to tackle the effects of the weather situation and continuing measures to maintain public safety.